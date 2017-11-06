$2,200 in alcohol stolen from liquor store off West End

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A liquor just off West End Avenue near Interstate 440 was burglarized of over $2,200 in liquor.

Metro police said it happened at 3:40 a.m. last Friday at Grand Cru Fine Wine and Liquor on Murphy Road.

Surveillance video shows that the burglars arrive in a blue 2000s GMC Sonoma pickup truck. The thieves, described as a heavy set black man with a chin strap beard and a thinner black man with a beard who wore a hat, made entry using a sledgehammer.

They took various bottles of alcohol before fleeing in the pickup truck.

Anyone recognizing the two burglars from the attached store surveillance images is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.