21 cars broken into, 5 others stolen over 3 days in Gallatin

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – In the three days before Halloween, Gallatin police report 21 cars were broken into.

Police said five cars were also stolen from Gallatin apartment complexes during the same time frame of Oct. 27 to Oct. 30.

Now, police are working to find the teen they have identified as their main suspect in the case – 18-year-old Tony Wright Jr.

Gallatin police told News 2 they found the teen’s driver’s license inside one of the stolen cars that was stolen in Nashville.

“In all probability, he was involved in the theft of that vehicle,” said Officer Bill Storment.

News 2 obtained body cam footage from around 11 p.m. on Oct. 30 from an apartment on Kennessaw Avenue.

The footage shows police searching cars that were burglarized in the complex and one officer is heard saying, “It looks like more cars have been gone through.”

The responding officers speak to victims in the parking lot and the breezeway. Police take multiple reports from people who left their cars unlocked and now are missing valuables.

One victim was heard saying, “My social security number was in my wallet. What do I do about that?” The officer responded, saying, “Monitor your credit. It’s really the only thing you can do.”

Police said no glass was smashed.

“None of these vehicles was secured. [They] were all left unlocked. The vehicles stolen, [the] keys were left in the vehicles,” said Officer Storment.

In addition to the 21 cars being burglarized and five others being stolen, police said two guns were also stolen.

“We are always concerned when a weapon is stolen that the weapon will be used in another crime,” Stoment said.

News 2 spoke to one of the victims whose car and wallet were stolen.

“Actually, I feel very violated. Very violated, like my privacy was forgot,” they said.

Police are reminding drivers not to leave their cars unlocked or the key or valuables inside.