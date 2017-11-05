Windy, near record high today, storms late tonight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – On the heels of a stiff south and southwest wind running 10-20 mph, the temperatures should soar to around 81° this afternoon, just one degree shy of the record of 82° set in 1975.

We should remain dry today with only a 10% chance for a stray shower, BUT a line of storms will be developing this afternoon in the Ohio Valley and the Midwest. That line will push into Middle Tennessee between midnight and sunrise Monday, but possibly little before midnight to the far northwest in Hopkinsville, Dover, Paris, and Clarksville.

The Storm Prediction Center has the north/northwest part of Middle Tennessee, including Nashville in a “Marginal” risk, and our far northwest counties in a “Slight” risk for severe weather. The biggest threat is for gusty, damaging winds in a few of the storms. The lighter shade of green indicates the chance for non-severe thunderstorms.

Join News 2 on air at 5 & 10pm this evening, online at wkrn.com/weather, and on our WKRN Weather App.