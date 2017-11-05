What the Tech: Don’t get scammed on Facebook

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Have you ever gotten a friend request from someone you don’t know?

“I have, all the time. What do you do about it? Well, it depends on who it’s from.” But before you say “oh…sure”. Think of what it means.

You’re opening your entire life to a total stranger. Your Facebook friends see everything you post.

You’re telling strangers when you’re out of town. You’re showing them what your kids look like and somewhere in your posts you’ve probably shown where they go to school.

Your phone number and birthday might be somewhere and your address.

If they look at your ‘family’, they might be able to see your mother. And if she’s like a lot of women on Facebook, she’s included her maiden name, a pretty common security question for bank and credit card accounts.

You wouldn’t walk up to a total stranger and hand them a stack of papers with all that information on it. But accepting a friend request from someone you don’t know…same thing.

It’s also how hackers go about creating a fake profile of you and sending friend requests to everyone you already know. I got a friend request from this woman.

She was friends with 7 of my real Facebook friends. When I checked, her profile photo had been taken from the internet, a modeling photo that has been on hundreds of websites.

Hackers will often use photos of pretty women, knowing some people are more likely to accept the request.

So go through your friends list. If you see someone you don’t know, or even know well enough to hand them that information, remove them from your friends list.

Bad guys know Facebook is a treasure trove of information on just about every single person in the United States.

So just like we teach young kids to never talk to strangers, never ever ever accept a friend request from someone you don’t know