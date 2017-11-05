Titans beat Ravens 23-20 for 3rd straight win

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Coming off a bye week the Titans picked up their third straight win, beating the Ravens 23-20 Sunday at Nissan Stadium.

Marcus Mariota threw for 218 yards and two touchdowns as the Titans moved to 5-3 remaining on top of the AFC South Standings.

Kevin Byard added two more interceptions bringing his season total to six now leading the NFL.

After Byard’s first interception the Titans capitalized when Marcus Mariota hit Rishard Matthews for a 16 yard touchdown to give the Titans a 10-7 lead.

After heading into halftime with a 10 point lead, Mariota overcame a fourth quarter interception to lead the Titans on the knockout drive late.

Mariota connected with Eric Decker for an 11 yard touchdown that put the Titans up 23-13 with under four minutes remaining in the game. It was Decker’s first touchdown catch as a Titan.

Corey Davis returned to action for the first time since week two, catching two passes for 28 yards.

The Titans have now won three straight games and look for a fourth next week against the Cincinnati Bengals at Nissan Stadium.