This week in odd news: Zucchini mistaken for bomb; Woman charged with DUI on horse; Baby Frankenstein born 10/31

FEARS SQUASHED: ZUCCHINI MISTAKEN FOR WWII BOMB IN GERMANY

BERLIN (AP) — A worried resident in Germany alerted police to what he thought was a World War II bomb in his garden. Officers rushed over — and found a particularly large zucchini.

Police were summoned to the scene in Bretten, near the southwestern city of Karlsruhe, on Thursday morning by an 81-year-old man.

They said in a statement Friday that officers determined “the object, which really did look very like a bomb” was actually a 40-centimeter (nearly 16-inch) zucchini.

The offending vegetable, which was very dark in color, weighed about five kilograms (11 pounds). Police believe someone threw it over a hedge into the garden.

Unexploded wartime bombs are unearthed frequently during construction work in Germany, often forcing authorities to evacuate tens of thousands of residents while they are defused.

SADDLE SLOSHED: FLORIDA WOMAN CHARGED WITH DUI ON HORSE

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — A 53-year-old woman riding a horse down a busy Florida highway has been arrested and charged with driving drunk.

Polk County Sheriff’s officials said in a news release that someone called 911 about a woman, who appeared confused and possibly in danger. When deputies arrived they found Donna Byrne riding her horse in the road.

Officers did a sobriety test and said she gave breath samples that registered blood alcohol level of .161 — much higher than Florida’s legal limit of .08.

This undated booking photo made available by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office shows Donna Byrne, of Lakeland, Fla. Law enforcement officials charged Bryne with driving under the influence while riding a horse down a busy Florida highway on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017. She was also charged with animal neglect for endangering and failing to provide proper protection for the horse.(Polk County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

Byrne is charged with DUI and animal neglect for endangering and failing to provide proper protection for the horse.

Deputies took the horse to the Polk County Sheriff’s Animal Control livestock facility. She was booked into the Polk County Jail. It’s unclear whether she retained an attorney.

BEING BLUNT: MEN SEEKING MEDICAL POT BOMBARD GYNECOLOGIST’S OFFICE

ALTOONA, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania gynecologist says she has been inundated with calls from men trying to set up appointments after hearing she was permitted to prescribe medical marijuana.

Dr. Liang Bartkowiak tells the Altoona Mirror she was mentioned in the media as being eligible to certify medical marijuana users, and then her office phone started ringing off the hook. It was primarily men on the line.

Bartkowiak tells the newspaper she was shocked, since she’s an OB-GYN who treats women exclusively.

A 2016 state law gives people under a doctor’s care access to medical marijuana if they suffer from an illness on a list of 17 qualifying conditions.

The law permits pills, oils, vapor or liquid marijuana, but not marijuana in plant form.

Doctors must certify the illness and patients must obtain an identification card from the Health Department.

‘FOR HEAVEN’S BAKES:’ WOMAN CHARGED WITH STEALING NUNS’ RENOWNED CHEESECAKES

WHITE CREEK, N.Y. (AP) — New York State Police say they’ve charged a 48-year-old woman with stealing $250 worth of baked goods from an order of nuns known for their cheesecake.

Troopers say the theft occurred last month at the Nuns of New Skete monastery in the rural town of White Creek, on the Vermont border, 35 miles northeast of Albany.

The nuns sell their cheesecakes and pastries on the honor system at the monastery’s unstaffed gift shop. Police say surveillance cameras caught two women taking merchandise without leaving money in the drop box.

Troopers say surveillance photos released earlier this week and social media postings of the images led to the arrest of a woman from North Arlington, Vermont. The other woman was identified as her 21-year-old daughter, who wasn’t charged.

The cheesecakes sell for $49 and up.

FRANKENSTEIN BABY BORN AT FLORIDA HOSPITAL ON HALLOWEEN

WINTER PARK, Fla. (AP) — A Florida couple got an extra treat on Halloween — a baby Frankenstein.

Make that Oskar Gary Frankenstein, who made his entrance into the world four days late and after 14 hours of labor on Tuesday at Winter Park Memorial Hospital.

Parents Kyle and Jessica Frankenstein tell news outlets that Baby Frankenstein weighed in at 6 pounds, 9 ounces and is 20 inches long.

The baby’s grandmother Jennifer Frankenstein tells WKMG the family is “super excited.” She said Oskar is her first grandchild and the Frankenstein family’s first baby born on Halloween, although she does have a 13-year-old daughter who shares the same birthday as “Frankenstein” author Mary Shelley

Winter Park is near Orlando in central Florida.

TEARS FOR BEERS: MAN TRIES TO OPEN BEER WITH PEPPER SPRAY

BERLIN (AP) — It’s legal to drink beer in German movie theaters — but it’s probably not a good idea to try to open your beer bottle with a pepper spray canister.

However, that’s exactly what a thirsty moviegoer tried doing at a cinema Monday night in the northwestern German town of Osnabrueck.

Instead of opening his beer, the 29-year-old man broke his pepper spray container and some 200 people had to quickly leave the theater in tears.

The cinema’s manager told the German news agency dpa on Wednesday that it was “chaos.” Still, he kept his head, calling police, offering beverages to moviegoers and opening the windows. He says the movie was restarted after 30 minutes.

Police say so far no moviegoers have complained about eye or breathing problems.

APPLICATION DAMNATION: WOMAN APPLIES FOR JOB, THEN STEALS CASH, POLICE SAY

ALPENA, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say it didn’t take long for them to catch a woman suspected of stealing cash from a northern Michigan restaurant, since she’d just filled out a job application at the eatery.

Michigan State Police were told a 47-year-old Alpena woman filled out the application at Mandarin Garden in Alpena County this week, and then took money out of the cash register. WHSB-FM reports she was confronted by employees and fled, but police say they quickly found her at home.

She was arrested and is expected to face charges including larceny. The stolen money was recovered and returned to the restaurant.

COPS: MAN PULLS GUN IN OHIO AFTER FAILING TO GET MCMUFFIN

WARREN, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio say they’re looking for a man who pulled out a gun after being told by a McDonald’s drive-thru worker there were no Egg McMuffin sandwiches available.

Police say the incident occurred shortly after 3:30 a.m. Wednesday at a McDonald’s in Warren, about 60 miles southeast of Cleveland.

The worker told police that two men inside the car appeared to be around 20 years old. She said the driver called her a vulgar name after pulling out the gun and then cursed at her again before driving away.

Warren police hope to identify the men using surveillance video footage.

WHAT ARE THE ODDS? WOMAN CLAIMS 2 LOTTERY PRIZES ON SAME DAY

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — She knows how to pick a winner.

Local media report that Kimberly Morris of Wake Forest scratched off two North Carolina lottery tickets on Monday, winning $1 million on one of the tickets and $10,000 with another.

Morris thought things were going well when she bought a ticket at a grocery store Monday afternoon and scratched off the $10,000 prize. She went to the lottery headquarters in Raleigh to claim her prize.

On the way home, she stopped and bought another ticket, and bingo! It was worth $1 million.

She chose to take the lump sum on the $1 million ticket, which was worth $417,012 after taxes.

COP FLOP: IMPERSONATOR ARRESTED AFTER PULLING OVER REAL OFFICER

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Officials say a Kentucky man pretending to be a police officer is facing charges after pulling over a real officer.

News outlets cited an arrest warrant in reporting that a Louisville police officer was driving his personal vehicle when 24-year-old Brandon Hurley began driving toward him Saturday with flashing lights and a honking horn.

The warrant says the officer pulled over and Hurley asked him if he knew how fast he was going.

When the officer identified himself as working for the Louisville police force, Hurley said he wouldn’t write him a ticket and left the scene.

Police said the officer got Hurley’s license plate number and he was arrested Tuesday on charges of impersonating a peace officer and wanton endangerment.

Jail records don’t indicate whether he has an attorney.