Texas church shooting too familiar for Antioch congregation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The scenes unraveling in Texas are all too familiar for members of the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ in Antioch.

Nearly two months ago, a gunman opened fire on a church service there killing one woman leaving several other people hurt.

“You just don’t expect something like that to be happening,” said a longtime churchgoer.

The lone gunman fired round after round inside and outside of the church in late September.

“It is a long healing. First, you thank God that you made it out of there,” said Terry Carter.

The yellow crime scene tape outside of the church in Texas on Sunday brings back nightmares for those in Antioch.

“At the time all of it is going on, you are just wondering if you are going to be the next one,” explained Carter.

Carter says she is hurting for the victims in Texas.

“You realize how much worse this could have been and how much worse the next one might be,” Carter told News 2.

The message on the board outside of the small church gives her a sense of comfort and sends a message of healing to the families impacted.

The young man that typically puts the message on the board says that when he saw what was happening near San Antonio, he knew he had to do something. That’s why he went with this message showing that Burnette Chapel is praying for Texas.

“It lets people know that everybody is thinking about them,” said Glenn Smith.

The words are simple but the meaning is much deeper.

“Everybody gave us support so we can give them their support,” explained Smith.

Smith, 15, knows the pain those churchgoers are feeling on Sunday.

“You know what’s happened, you don’t want to see it happen again to any church,” said Smith.

He wants everyone to know his church is praying for the Lone Star State.

“A lot of people see it, they will know we support them,” said Smith before their Sunday service.

Still, this congregation knows the fear this man left behind in Texas.

“That fear, that’s something that every individual person is going to have to deal with,” said Carter.