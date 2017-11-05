Tennessee Man arrested for allegedly ramming deputy with his car

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Hamblen County Saturday night has resulted in the arrest of a Morristown man.

At the request of 3rd District Attorney General Dan Armstrong, TBI Special Agents began investigating an officer-involved shooting incident that occurred Saturday evening in Morristown.

The investigation revealed that deputies with the Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office received information that a vehicle, previously reported stolen, was at a business along Lakeshore Road.

Upon arrival, two deputies located the vehicle and began to approach the driver. At that point, the driver, later identified as 40-year old Anthony Duane Sizemore, accelerated and struck one of the deputies.

The other deputy fired shots at the vehicle, striking the driver one time. The injured deputy was transported to the hospital for treatment.

A short time later, the stolen vehicle was located in Cocke County. Anthony Sizemore was also located and taken into custody.

He was transported to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. He is charged with Attempted First Degree Murder. Upon being released from the hospital, Sizemore was booked into the Hamblen County Jail.

At this time, the investigation remains active and ongoing.

As is our policy, the TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to their respective department.