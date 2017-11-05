Sons of Titans Steve McNair honored before Sunday’s game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Titans took on the Baltimore Raves at Nissan Stadium Sunday, but there were some very special moments before the game even started.

The son’s of quarterback Steve McNair ran out of the tunnel before the game as the team’s honorary 12th titans.

Son’s Tyler and Trent celebrated as they took the field so familiar to their dad.

McNair played eleven seasons with the titans and took them to the super bowl in 1999.

Number nine played for the Ravens before his death in July of 2009.

He’s since been inducted into the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame.