White County deputy receives honor for saving woman from burning home

WHITE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A White County deputy sheriff has received an honor for saving the life of a woman trapped inside of a burning house earlier this year.

Deputy Jordan Harris was presented Friday with a proclamation from Senator Paul Bailey for the heroic act.

On September 2, Deputy Harris was dispatched around 5 a.m. to a structure fire in the county.

When Deputy Harris arrived, he could hear the victim screaming for help from inside the residence.

“With complete disregard for his own safety,” White County Sheriff Oddie Shoupe said Deputy Harris entered the home, found the victim in a back bedroom, and pulled her to safety.

Sheriff Shoupe said “Deputy Harris went above and beyond and ultimately saved the life of the homeowner due to his brave actions.”