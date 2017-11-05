Security high for NYC Marathon in wake of bike path terror attack

NEW YORK CITY (ABC News) – Police are ramping up security for Sunday’s TCS New York City Marathon in the wake of the deadly bike path terror rampage.

This year’s race, expected to draw millions across the five boroughs, is expected to have the tightest security ever.

The measures will include rooftop observation teams, snipers, aviation units, heavy weapons teams along the route, and undercover officers mixed in with the crowd.

About 50,000 runners will be hitting the streets with a crowd of two and a half million cheering them on. Security for the race has been increasing since the Boston Marathon bombing in 2013.