Predators trade for center Kyle Turris

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Predators general manager David Poile pulled the trigger on another massive trade Sunday night this time picking up center Kyle Turris from the Colorado Avalanche.

The Predators also signed Turris to a six-year, $36-million extension keeping him with the team thru the 2022-23 season.

In exchange the Preds send defenseman Samuel Girard, forward Vladislav Kamenev and a 2018 2nd round draft pick.

The Preds picked up Turris after he was dealt to Colorado from Ottawa in what equates to a three team deal.

The 28-year old Turris has 3 goals and 6 assists this season. He led Ottawa scoring a career-high 27, while adding 28 assists for 55 points. In 7 NHL seasons Turris has 117 goals and 157 assists.

Turris was picked third overall in the 2007 NHL Draft.