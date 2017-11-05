Police: Veteran not charged after shots fired outside VA Hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police say a veteran will not be charged after he fired a dozen shots Saturday night outside of the VA Hospital on the Vanderbilt University campus.

According to officers, the man shot 12 bullets into the air around 10:45 p.m., then walked into the hospital but left the gun outside.

Police said the man was seeking help and will not be charged.

No one was hurt in the incident but because of the location of the hospital, Vanderbilt University did send an alert to its students and staff to make them aware of the situation.