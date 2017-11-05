Paige’s Best Bets for Sunday, November 5

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Hendersonville is celebrating veterans day today with their annual parade. It starts at 2 p.m. Sunday.

They’ll start the parade on Main Street at the park going west and ending at Executive Park Drive.

O’more College of Design has a show house in the Radnor Lake area.

The schools alumni interior designers each took a room and I’ve seen a few sneak peeks… it’s beautiful!

It’s $20 to get in and their hours today are from noon to 4 p.m.

M Street Chef Week is still going on Sunday. M street is a collection of about 8 different restaurants downtown… in the Gulch.. in Midtown. That includes… Tavern… Moto… Virago and Kayne Prime.

They’ll each have their own unique menus and specials… it’s a good excuse to eat out tonight.

Car brands are rolling out their new models at Music City Center for the Nashville Auto Show.

You’ll get the chance to check out more than 300 vehicles… some of then you can test drive — and for children there is a little track with electric cars just for them to test drive too.

It’s $10 to get in and kids 12 and under get in free. Again that’s at Music City Center Sunday.