Mass shooting reported at Texas church; gunman reportedly dead

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (ABC) – A mass shooting was reported Sunday morning at church in Sutherland Springs.

The small community is about 40 miles southeast of San Antonio.

A KSAT reporter at the scene reports two Airlife helicopters were at the scene. A witness reported seeing a man walk into First Baptist Church and begin to open fire around 11:30 a.m.

There is a large response by first responders. Officers at the scene say the shooter is dead and there is “no more active threat.”

There are reports of several people injured.

Sources say the shooter is dead.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.