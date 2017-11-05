Man shot in shoulder during robbery attempt near Vanderbilt campus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A teenager was shot near the Vanderbilt University campus around 2 a.m. Sunday.

According to Metro police, the victim said someone was trying to rob him when he was shot in the shoulder.

The 19-year-old victim was near the Regions Bank location at 21st avenue South and Blakemore Avenue when the shooting happened.

Police tell News 2 the victim is expected to survive.

Alerts went out to everyone on the Vanderbilt campus overnight alerting them to stay remain sheltered.

Those alerts mentioned a black Dodge Charger.

Sunday morning police were still looking for the shooter.