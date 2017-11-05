Man charged with murder of wife in Benton County home

BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Benton County man has been charged in the shooting death of his wife near Camden.

24-year-old Derek Grooms faces a charge of first-degree murder.

According to the Benton County Sheriff, the suspect shot and killed his 21-year-old wife Ashley Grooms around 2:30 a.m. Friday at a home on Jayson Street.

Derek Grooms was initially arrested at the scene on a gun violation charge.

The sheriff said the suspect become violent in the back of the patrol car and was believed to be under the influence of “something.”

There was reportedly a one-year-old child in the home at the time of the shooting. That child was not injured.

Derek Grooms is being held in the Benton County Detention Center on a one-million-dollar bond.

Investigators have not discussed a possible motive for the killing.