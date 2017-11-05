JOE BIDDLE: Vandy, Vols get wins

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It is not often that Vanderbilt and Tennessee win football games on the same day.

It happened Saturday, in Nashville and Knoxville.

Vanderbilt beat Western Kentucky 31-17 in a game the kicked off at Vanderbilt Stadium before noon.

Tennessee followed suit Saturday night by beating a penalty laden Southern Miss team, 24-10, in a less than full Neyland Stadium.

The Vols had to replace starting quarterback Jarrett Guarantano in the second quarter when he went down to what appeared to be an ankle injury. The Vols led 7-3 at that time.

He was replaced by freshman Will McBride, a redshirt freshman from League City, Texas. They wanted to keep a redshirt to give McBride another year, but they had no choice. They had to take it off of him.

There is no word on whether Guarantano will be able to return for the three remaining games.

The Vols relied on their running game. John Kelly was back after sitting out the last game. He led the Vols on the ground game.

“It felt good to be back out here with the guys. … I love to rise to the occasion.’’

Kelly turned an interception by teammate Emmanuel Moseley into a touchdown to give the Vols more breathing room at 17-3.

Granted, Vanderbilt and the Vols were playing non-conference teams, both with losing records. Neither team has a remaining non-conference team on the schedule. Both the Vols and Vandy have three SEC teams to finish the season, included with the season finale between the two state teams. It will be played in Knoxville.

But the way this season has gone for both schools, they needed all the help they could get.

At 4-5, Vanderbilt is still alive for a bowl game. The same is said for the Vols.

Both show 0-5 SEC records and it is likely this will be Coach Butch Jones’ final season.

Vanderbilt quarterback Kyle Shurmur and running back Ralph Webb led their teams on the offensive end for the Commodores. Shurmur had two touchdown passes, no interceptions. He connected on 14 of 21 for 220 yards.

Webb rushed 23 times for 104 yards and a touchdown. He moved to 11th on the list of SEC career rushing yardage at 3,885 yards.

In the Vols-Southern Miss game, the Golden Eagles coach Jay Hopson went berserk over a call during a Tennessee field goal attempt. The officials signaled a leaping penalty when the Vols’ attempt split the uprights.

Hopson was hopping mad and he had a right to question what was clearly a play that a Southern Miss linebacker jumped straight up and held his arms up. His vertical jump may have been two feet, or less. It was obvious bared no reason to call a leaping call.

So Tennessee now goes to Missouri, a team that upset Florida in Columbia. This will not be a gimme game.

They play LSU in two weeks in Knoxville and host Vanderbilt in the season final game.

Vanderbilt now hosts Kentucky, an up and down team this season. Then the Commodores have Missouri in Nashville.

This has already been a season for the ages. The only certainty is Alabama is going to play Georgia in the SEC Championship Game.

Joe Biddle is a WKRN.com sports columnist. He is also a member of the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame. Contact him at joebiddle11@gmail.com.