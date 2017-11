NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – According to a post on the Tennessee Titans Facebook page, former Titans safety Blaine Bishop received a surprise announcement Saturday, informing him before current and former players that he will be inducted into the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame’s 2018 class.

Bishop becomes the 5th Titan to receive this honor.

He played 10 seasons in the NFL, including nine with the Oilers/Titans.