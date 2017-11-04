Vanderbilt ends losing streak with 31-17 win over WKU

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – After starting the season 3-0 the Vanderbilt Commodores were in danger of losing their season entering Saturday, but the Dores got it done at Dudley Field with a 31-17 win over Western Kentucky.

Kyle Shurmer threw for 220 yards and 2 touchdowns leading Vanderbilt to a score on the opening drive of the game and a late touchdown pass to end the first half with a 21-14 lead.

Ralph Webb paced Vanderbilt on the ground with 23 carries for 104 yards and a touchdown while Trent Sherfield provided the game clinching score in the 3rd quarter on an end around run for a 41 yard touchdown.

With the win, Vanderbilt ends a 5 game losing streak and moves to 4-5 on the year.

The Dores look for win number 5 next weekend as they host Kentucky at Dudley Field.