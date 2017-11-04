‘True success’ on the field at Lebanon High School playoff game

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – In the world of sports, the measure of success often is determined by touchdowns, but that was not the case Friday.

At Friday night’s first round of high school football playoffs, that success wasn’t measured by the score on the board, but the last score of the game.

The Lebanon Blue Devils were down 42-0 and had less than 6 seconds to attempt to score and walk away without being shut out.

That’s when #91, Ashton Fidler, a Senior, and Special Needs student player, took the ball down the sidelines, at the buzzer, putting 6 points on the board for Big Blue.

The attached video was taken by Sgt. PJ Hardy, Lebanon Police Public Information Officer.

Sgt. Hardy said it was the perfect ending to a season that has breathed life back into the Lebanon High School Football Program.

Lebanon police sent a special thank you to the Oakland Patriots coaching staff for allowing the beautiful moment and a thank you to Coach Gentry, and the coaching staff, for showing players what ‘true success is.’