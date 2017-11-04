Search for missing man resumes Saturday

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities are searching for a missing Hendersonville man who they believe may be in danger.

Tom Daniel Thompson was last seen around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 31, according to Hendersonville police.

The attached video is from an area hospital, taken just before Thompson disappeared.

Police say Thompson left the hospital against medical advice.

The search is expected to resume at 8:00 a.m. Saturday.

If you see him or know where he may be, you are asked to call Hendersonville police at (615) 822-1111.