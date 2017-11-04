Santa arrives at Opry Mills Saturday

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN) – Opry Mills welcomes Santa Saturday at 10 a.m.

Santa and other special guests, including Charlie Brown from Gaylord’s ICE, stilt walkers, jugglers, and holiday carolers, kick off the holiday season with a parade through Opry Mills.

Santa’s new holiday home will be near Entry 2 of the mall.

During the holiday season, guests will be able to make an appointment for their magical moment with Santa online.

Santa will be available from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.