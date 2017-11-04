Rutherford County Toys for Tots registration set for Saturday

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Destiny Center Church will host a Toys for Tots registration on Saturday.

Open registration will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at the church, located at 1510 Memorial Blvd.

Families must be registered to participate in this annual holiday gift-giving program.

Parents or guardians wishing to register are asked to bring the following items:

— Birth certificate for all children needing toys

— Proof of residency, such as utility bills

— ID for adult who is registering the child

For more information, you may call the church at 615-907-0185.