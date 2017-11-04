Rolling gun fight leaves man wounded in Berry Hill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Shots were fired between two moving cars Saturday morning, wounding a man in the abdomen. Police are calling it a domestic-related incident.

According to Metro police the shooting took place around 11:30 a.m in south Nashville.

A male suspect, who was in one car reportedly, rammed another car with a woman inside. Police say gunfire was exchanged between the two cars.

The suspect was shot. He got out of the car near Berry Hill City Hall on Thompson Lane and fled on foot. A short time later another driver picked him up and drove him to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he’s reported in stable condition.

The woman ended up stopping near Nolensville Road. Three other people were in the car with her.

Midtown Hills and domestic violence detectives are investigating.

Charges are expected.