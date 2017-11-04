Police: Gummy bears at Alabama high were laced with meth

IRVINGTON, Ala. (WKRN) – Three Alabama teens were arrested last week after six high school students consumed drug-laced gummy bears and were sent to the hospital.

It was later found Friday the candy was laced with meth, the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office confirmed with WKRG.

The students are all reportedly okay and did not suffer any serious injury.

Last Thursday, the Mobile County Public School System confirmed the students at Alma Bryant High School were being treated at a local hospital after a teacher noticed them behaving in a strange manner, describing them as acting “loopy.”

The three arrested teens are not being identified and are not part of the group of six students who were hospitalized, WKRG reports.