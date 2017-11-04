Paige’s Best Bets for Saturday, November 4

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Happy unseasonably warm Saturday!

There is a lot going on at the Nashville Fairgrounds this weekend.

Circus Brew Zerkus is there… it’s a circus themed beer festival.

With a $50 ticket you’ll get unlimited tastings.

That runs from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. tonight.

You can support local artists today at Crafty Nashville.

It’s an arts and crafts market at Track One just outside of downtown in the Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood.

This will be great for getting a head start on holiday shopping especially if you’re looking for something unique.

That event is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. tonight.

Speaking of getting a head start on holiday shopping… another good place to do it is in Brentwood today.

Sixteen of the city’s locally owned shops are doing their annual Brentwood Christmas Crawl today.

Each store has their own special sales.

Some of the shops close as early as 2 p.m. so you’ll want to start early.

Moving down to Franklin now to Wine Down Main Street.

It’s the annual wine festival that benefits the Boys and Girls Club and you’ll do exactly as the event’s name says… drink wine down Main Street

From shop to shop… they’ll have about 170 different wines to try.

Tickets are $85 and that’s from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. tonight.

Car brands are rolling out their new models at the Music City Center for the Nashville Auto Show.

You’ll get the chance to check out more than 300 vehicles… some of them you can even test drive.

For kids there is a little track with electric cars just for them to test drive too.

It’s $10 to get in, children 12 and under get in free.