Newborn mauled to death by family dog in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (CNN) – A newborn baby in Cleveland, Ohio died after being mauled by a family pet Friday night.

Emergency personnel were called and rushed the 2 week old baby to the hospital, but the infant did not survive.

Animal Control officers took the dog, reportedly a German Shepherd, into custody.

Neighbors say the dog was often kept outside, and described it as being vicious and aggressive toward people and other animals.

“It was like a junkyard dog, you know what I mean? Ready to attack constantly,” said neighbor Tommy Varga.

Cleveland’s homicide team was notified about the incident, but it was unclear if any charges would be filed.

