Neighbor wanted after Kentucky man found dead in front yard

BELTON, Ky. (WKRN) – The Kentucky State Police are searching for a man accused of killing his neighbor in the front yard of his home overnight Friday.

Authorities said Tony Faith, 37, was found dead by his wife Saturday morning just after 7 a.m. at their home on State Route 2270 East.

According to a press release, an investigation shows Faith got into a verbal fight with his neighbor, 59-year-old Rickie Jones, last night.

The victim’s wife reported she last saw her husband go back outside to confront Jones before she went to bed for the night, Kentucky State Police said. She then found him dead the next morning.

The KSP says Jones is currently on the run. He is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

He is a white man who is 6 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 300 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes, and he also has a history of mental illness.

Jones was last caught on camera purchasing items from the Even Steven Convenience store in Daviess County, Kentucky. He is possibly traveling in a tan or gold Toyota Camry.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is encouraged to call Kentucky State Police at 270-676-3313.

The investigation is still ongoing and more information will be released as it becomes available.