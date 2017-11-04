Nashville Mayor Megan Barry wins National Leadership award

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville Mayor Megan Barry was awarded a huge honor Friday night, the Athena National Leadership Award.

The award goes to nationally-known female leaders who exude professional excellence, improve the quality of life for others, and help other people to achieve their full leadership potential.

We believe she has inspired and empowered people from across this country,” said Martha Mayhood Mertz, Founder of Athena International, “and we want to honor that achievement of hers.”

Other women who have received the Athena National Leadership Award include legendary Tennessee Volunteers women’s basketball head coach Pat Summit, former Arizona Congressman Gabrielle Giffords, and astronaut Sally Ride.