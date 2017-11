NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Metro police cruiser was involved in a car accident on Saturday afternoon in North Nashville.

It happened around 2:10 p.m. near the intersection of Ed Temple Boulevard and Schrader Lane.

Police say the officer driving the cruiser was not injured. The driver of the other vehicle complained of minor back pain but declined to be transported to the hospital.

It was not immediately known what caused the crash.