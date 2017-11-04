East Nashville couple chosen to promote benefits of Airbnb

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – David and Janice have an extra home on their East Nashville property that they proudly share through the short-term rental company Airbnb.

The couple lives on a picturesque 10 acre farm and takes pride in showing guests all that Nashville has to offer.

When this farm became available it had this guest house and we decided to open it as a short term rental,” said David.

As part of a newly launched Airbnb TV/digital ad campaign, the couple is helping promote the positive impacts of home sharing and short-term rental properties in Nashville.

The company also wants to express the short term rental community’s desire to partner with the Metro Council on fair home sharing rules.

“This campaign communicates our commitment to pursuing compromise and serving as good partners to Mayor Barry, Vice Mayor Briley and the Nashville Metro Council Ad Hoc Committee to address short term rentals,” said Laura Spanjian, Airbnb Tennessee policy director. “The Airbnb host community here are good neighbors who care deeply about quality life in Nashville.”