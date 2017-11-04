What the Tech? Common Facebook scams could put your security at risk

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – We all use Facebook to keep in touch with friends and family… But some things you share could pose a safety risk for both you and your computer.

Earlier this year, a silly quiz went viral on Facebook. Here’s what it said: Concerts I’ve been to: 9 are true, guess which one is the lie. Everyone seemed to be playing along because it was interesting, fun. But believe it or not this quiz could be used by a hacker to steal your passwords.

Dr. Andrew Selepak from the University of Florida said if a hacker wants access to one of your accounts, you may unknowingly be giving them the answer they need to recover your password.

“Sometimes companies will ask ‘what is the first concert that you went to as one of your password questions. So technically you could be giving up some of your password information by indicating who your favorite musician is or the first concert you attended.”

Another scam that gets shared over and over again is the attention-grabbing headline asking for likes. You may have seen a photo of a young woman with a birth-mark on her face. It was originally posted by a fake news website that has posted hundreds of similar photos. This particular Facebook page pulls photos of women with disabilities from the internet, asking for shares, and likes or ‘amens’. This is called “like farming”. Once they get hundreds or thousands of likes, they’ll sell the page to another company that will send spammy messages to everyone on the list.

“Anyone can create a Facebook ad with just a couple of dollars,” said Selepak, “which can take you to a website that could, all of a sudden, download malware onto your computer.”

We have to remember, that hackers steal information for a living. That’s their 9-5 job. They don’t just cast a huge net hoping to find a victim they work methodically, choose a potential victim then use all of these tactics until they get what they want.