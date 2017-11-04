Chief of Staff for Tenn. comptroller recovers after crash in Kingsport

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A former state lawmaker with a top job in Tennessee government remains hospitalized after a crash that shut down a Tri-Cities interstate for hours Thursday night.

Jason Mumpower, Tennessee Comptroller Chief of Staff, was one of five people hurt in that crash in Kingsport.

A tractor-trailer rear-ended his car, causing the vehicle to rear-end the back of a U-Haul truck. His car then rolled onto the side of I-81 near exit 59.

Mumpower said he was on his way home from Nashville.

Police said there was one major crash and multiple minor crashes. No one was killed.

Mumpower told WJHL he has a severely broken left arm and cracked ribs, among other injuries. He described what he remembers from that night.

“I think the Lord protects us by keeping us from remembering every little detail and I don’t remember every little detail but I do remember coming over the hill and sensing a slow down in traffic and then the next thing I’m getting cut out of the car,” Mumpower said.

He also said he feels fortunate to be alive, and he’s glad no one else was seriously hurt. He’s been overwhelmed with support.

“I’ve had calls and texts, my family has had calls and texts. I’ve even had some visitors. I’m very very grateful for that, I just appreciate the outpouring of concern,” Mumpower said.

He added that he had 313,000 miles logged in that car and he’s going to miss it dearly.

Mumpower likely will be in the hospital for the next few days and will have to go through rehab.