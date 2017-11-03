Woman killed in Coffee County house fire

COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 79-year-old woman was killed in an early morning fire Thursday in Coffee County.

Fire crews responded around 1 a.m. to Wimbley Road in Estill Springs for a structure fire with one person still inside.

According to the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, the man who lives in the home with his mother said he arrived home from Manchester to find the residence on fire.

Deputies said the man and his sister discovered their 79-year-old mother Sara Ruth Cook was still in the home.

Emergency personnel were able to remove Cook from the residence where they pronounced her dead.

Her body was taken to the medical examiner’s office in Nashville for an autopsy, which investigators called “standard procedure.”

The fire remains under investigation by Tennessee Bomb and Arson and the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office.