Sylvan Park home damaged after being hit by lightning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A home on Park Avenue in Sylvan Park was struck by lightning early Friday morning.

Emilie Gelpi, who lives in the home, says it wasn’t the way she wanted to wake up on a Friday.

“It is kind of scary because there is a similar nook in our bedroom where we sleep, so I am glad it struck over here and not over there in that room where we sleep, so we are just glad we are safe,” she told News 2.

While everyone was okay, the home did sustain damage to the window and roof where the lighting hit.

A hole could be seen inside and next to the window with dry wall scattered around the floor.

Gelpi says her puppy was a little shaken, but she is thankful no one was injured.