Small businesses find ways to survive Nashville’s growth

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Small, local businesses are becoming a less familiar sight. Out of town investors and chains are becoming the norm.

But some locally owned businesses have been around for years and are still going strong.

“I’ve been here for 29 years. It was Emma Snyder who started Emma’s Flowers in 1938 and she started it on the ground level of the Andrew Jackson Hotel, and of course that’s been demolished. So in 1946, she moved it up here, and then she passed away that year,” said Rebecca Tidman, Emma’s Flowers and Gifts owner.

That same year, Tidman’s grandfather bought the business, and it’s been in her family since. Through the years, she’s seen businesses come and go all around her.

Tidman said, “I feel like it’s always a moving target. It’s so interesting, I was thinking about it, because on West End here, a lot of it is very stable because of Vanderbilt.”

She said location helps.

“We’re right here on kind of the strip going toward downtown. I’ve noticed a lot of foot traffic, and a lot of new people who have never used our services before calling, and that of course is very, very good,” she told News 2.

But not every business can be in a prime location with a lot of foot traffic, so they have to think of other ways to stay afloat.

“Once we got in here, things just started growing and growing and growing and we just got great employees and word spread and when people say how did your business go, I say God and Google,” said Ann Miller, Glitz Nashville owner.

It also takes a plan.

“You have to have a team. Talk to other people, listen to your vendors because some of your vendors, if they’re smart, they’re going to help you because if they help you, it helps them,” said Miller.

“You can never sit back and just rest on your morals. You have to always be looking and competing,” said Tidman.

And that will always be true, because Nashville isn’t going to stop growing.