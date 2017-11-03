Renderings released of Neyland Stadium renovations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – New renderings were released Friday regarding the upcoming renovations on Neyland Stadium. See them below this story.

The University of Tennessee Board of Trustees voted to authorize a budget increase for Phase I of the renovations and to expand the scope of that phase.

Last year, the board approved a budget of $106 for Phase 1. On Friday, that budget was increased to $180 million.

There are five main project goals, according to the university. Those goals are:

Enhance the Neyland Stadium gameday fan experience with modernized restrooms, improved concessions offerings, quality and availability as well as expanded and upgraded concourses

Improve safety, security and access, including ingress and egress flow

Elevate the visual presentation of Neyland Stadium to reflect architectural standards of the university’s Master Plan

Prepare Neyland Stadium for another century of service to future generations of Tennessee fans

Proceed in a fiscally-responsible manner, delivering value and benefit to the university community

Specific highlights of the revised master plan renovations include expanding the entire concourses on the south and east sides of the stadium, increasing the current 0.5 square feet of space per patron to an average of three square feet per patron, and adding new table space and family areas within the concourse footprint.

It is also the university’s intention to preserve a stadium capacity in excess of 100,000.

The estimated total project budget, in future dollars, stands at $340 million–$180 million for Phase I and $160 million for Phase II.

The target date for renovations to be completed is the 2021 season, at which point Neyland Stadium will have served as the home of Tennessee football for 100 full years.

Neyland Stadium View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (Courtesy: University of Tennessee Board of Trustees) (Courtesy: University of Tennessee Board of Trustees) (Courtesy: University of Tennessee Board of Trustees) (Courtesy: University of Tennessee Board of Trustees) (Courtesy: University of Tennessee Board of Trustees)