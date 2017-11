WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Sheriff’s deputies were checking out a domestic violence call Friday morning, when the suspect took off in his car.

Officers chased him, then the driver crashed around 4:30 a.m. on Central Pike at Beckwith Road.

They identified the driver as John Holland, 38, and say he is wanted on active warrants out of Nashville. They’re also looking into whether he was driving drunk.