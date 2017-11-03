Perry County comes together to help little girl celebrate Halloween

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A tragic accident landed a 7-year-old girl and her mother in the hospital, leaving little Ava Sanders to miss her favorite time of the year–Halloween.

So the Perry County community decided to come together and bring her some extra cheer.

Cora Sanders was with her daughter Ava on Highway 412 when headlights were coming straight at them.

“When I went around the curve it was so quick. I just saw two sets of lights coming towards me. I just remember trying to brace myself and after that I don’t remember anything until I woke up,” Cora told News 2.

Knocked unconscious, Cora woke up pinned inside the car.

“I could feel a lot of weight and pressure on my knees and I couldn’t move,” she said.

Cora was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center while her daughter was transported by ambulance.

“Just knowing that I can’t be with her is the hardest part,” the mother cried.

In addition to the visible cuts and bruises, Cora has a separated shoulder and lacerated hip.

Ava is still recovering at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital with internal damage, a concussion and a fracture in her neck.

“She had some lacerations on her abdomen and she had a lot of bruising for the seatbelt. She had several areas that were damaged in her intestines that they had to repair,” Cora told us.

Her serious injuries bound her to a hospital bed on Halloween night.

“She loves Halloween it’s her favorite time of the year, she loves dressing up.”

Perry County Sheriff Nick Weems put a box in their lobby to gather treats for Ava, an idea inspired by his 7-year-old son and a member in the community.

“Perry county is a small community, they are really tight knit here and when something like this happens everybody wants to jump in and show their love and support,” the Sheriff explained.

In no time, the box filled to the brim.

“We’ve got candy, stuffed animal, cards, things of that nature,” he said.

It was a gesture that brought a smile to this mom and daughter during a trying time.

“Our community always comes together when someone’s hurt or any kind of tragedy. So i’m just really blessed to be here in this community and know there’s been so many prayers and so many thoughts for her just to get better. For her right now she will give a little smile and nod her head and I know it will make her feel a lot better,” said Cora.

They will keep collecting treats for Ava until 9 p.m. Friday at the Perry County Sheriff’s Department.

Cora doesn’t have insurance so her friends set up a Gofundme account to help with medical bills, to donate click here