Papa John’s employee injured in shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Papa John’s employee is injured after being shot.

The call came in around 7:45 p.m. Police responded to the Papa John’s on Thompson Lane.

A Nashville Fire official said the employee was shot in the parking lot of the Phillips 66 gas station parking lot and went back to the store.

The employee was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center with non-critical injuries.

Detectives said they are looking for two suspects, a black male and black female.

Officials said the whole incident started over some type of argument between the two suspects and victim.

Police said they are still investigating what led to the shooting.

This story is breaking. Check back with News 2 for updates.