One-vehicle crash leaves one dead in Cane Ridge

CANE RIDGE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One woman has died and another taken to the hospital after a single vehicle accident on Burkitt Road in Cane Ridge early Friday Morning.

Police tell us the Nissan Pathfinder lost control and over corrected, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway and crash into a ditch.

The 34-year-old driver was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life threatening.

Police say the 49-year-old passenger was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead on the scene.

Metro police say alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash.

The road was closed for several hours but reopened just before 6:30 a.m.