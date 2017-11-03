Metro police see uptick of crime in, around Crazy Town

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police say they’ve seen an uptick in crimes reported in and around a popular downtown bar.

The crimes near Crazy Town Nashville range from pick-pocketing, stolen phones, and even some assaults.

“There have been a few incidences where folks have left that particular establishment and have been assaulted, and generally in those cases what we’ll see, people possibly have been overserved, and then we’ve had recently a couple of sexual assaults that are still being investigated,” explained Commander Gordon Howey.

Police say those sexual assaults did not happen inside the bar but involved women who left the bar.

They also say they’re working with the bar staff to keep patrons safe.