Metro police hosting gun buyback this Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – In a continuing effort to reduce the gun violence in Davidson County, the Metro Nashville Police Department will host the gun buyback program.

It takes place this Saturday and is co-hosted by local pastors and our partners at Nashville Crime Stoppers.

Each Davidson County resident or family that turns in a real gun will receive a $50 MAPCO and a $25 Kroger gift card.

The event will be held this Saturday at Greater Revelations Missionary Baptist Church 1027 12th Avenue North just off of Jefferson St. from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.