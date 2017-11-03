Metro police asks public to be on lookout for 2 missing brothers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The public is asked to keep an eye out for two young boys who reportedly snuck out of their house Thursday night.

Metro police are looking for Damani Johnson, 12, and Demetrius Johnson, 10, after they left their home on Palestine Avenue.

A press release states the mother thought they were getting ready for bed. She reported them missing at 8 p.m.

Efforts to locate them throughout the night and Friday at school have been unsuccessful. Both have previous runaway incidents, according to police.

Anyone seeing Damani or Demetrius Johnson is asked to contact the Emergency Communications Center at 615-862-8600.