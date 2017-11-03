NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The parents of a Maplewood High School student sued the Metro school system and government over alleged sexual abuse involving a teacher.

The lawsuit, filed Thursday, says the student was a 14-year-old freshman when the alleged abuse began in the fall of 2015.

At that time, the parents say another female student approached their daughter and asked her to come meet with a teacher. Their daughter “was not currently, nor had she ever been, a student of this teacher,” according to the claim.

From then on, both female students began spending time in the teacher’s classroom after school, the lawsuit says. The teacher is alleged to have then kissed and touched the daughter “in a sexual manner in the locked classroom” while the other student served as a lookout.

In the lawsuit, the parents claim this happened throughout the majority of the 2015-16 school year, and at one point, the teacher reportedly drove the two students off campus.

According to the parents, the administration at Maplewood High School became aware of the “inappropriate and illegal conduct of the teacher,” and the parents were contacted about the situation on April 18, 2016.

The lawsuit says the parents and their daughter met with the principal and two SROs, claiming the principal partially blamed the daughter saying she “was not innocent.”

The principal reportedly said he would remove the teacher from Maplewood but the incident would be “swept under the rug” for the student’s benefit, according to the suit.

The parents say no further action was taken by Maplewood High’s administration.

They are now suing for Title IX violations, saying an investigation was never conducted and they were never informed of the Title IX requirements.

The lawsuit also included a violation of equal protection portion of the Fourteenth Amendment, saying employees were failed to be trained on the proper handling of sexual assault and harassment.

The parents also say they believe there is a deliberate indifference to ongoing harassment.

They are suing for damages in the amount of $3,000,000 as the female student allegedly suffered severe humiliation, embarrassment, loss of enjoyment of life, and loss of educational opportunity.