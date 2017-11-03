Man trapped in Maury County crash

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Rescue crews are working to free a person trapped in a bad accident in Maury County.

The crash scene is on Highway 431 at Flat Creek. The 911 call came in at 8:20 a.m.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol tells News 2 a Nissan truck was pulling a trailer with a tractor on it. The vehicle crashed, and tractor fell off the trailer. Another car hit the tractor.

One person is trapped. His condition is unknown at this time.

