Gas station murder suspects brought back to Nashville, booked into jail

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The two men accused in a murder at a gas station earlier this month were returned to Nashville on Friday.

Metro police said Danny Haskins, 57, and Terry Martin, 20, were brought back from Dyersburg, where they were each arrested separately.

The two men are accused in the death of Quinton Thornton, who was shot and killed as he filled his car with gas at the Marathon market on the corner of John A. Merritt Boulevard and 28th Avenue North on Oct. 6.

Police previously said Haskins, arrested on Oct. 22, is the alleged shooter while Martin, arrested on Oct. 10, was the getaway driver.