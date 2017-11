NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Investigators have labeled a fire Friday morning at a North Nashville car wash as suspicious.

Firefighters were called around 2 a.m. to Caribbean Splash on Clarksville Pike close to where the road becomes Dr. D. B. Todd Jr. Blvd.

According to the Nashville Fire Department, firefighters had to cut down a back wall to get to an area where the fire originated.

The building had heavy damage.

No injuries were reported.

The Fire Marshal will investigate the cause of the fire.