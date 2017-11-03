Coyotes causing problems for Donelson residents

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Donelson neighbors sound the alarm, after family pets and poultry are killed in their own yards.

Coyotes are across this state and Davidson county. But they’ve been spotted in force lately in Donelson Hills, and neighbors want to know why.

“I’m seeing a lot of posts of like, animals being eaten by coyotes,” noted Brittney Mitchell, who lives in the Hills.

Brittney and her dog Martin are marking the most of their neighborhood walks.

“It’s scary, I don’t want him to get eaten,” said Mitchell. “He can’t go out without a leash.”

The usually serene Donelson Hills has an uncertain feel for pet owners these days.

For the last month, pictures of coyotes on the prowl have popped up on Facebook, running through the neighborhood at all hours of the day.

“It’s a little unnerving, this is a pretty peaceful neighborhood,” noted Colin Carroll. “Some chickens were actually attacked….Other’s people’s dogs getting attacked are scared by what they think are coyotes.”

Reports of chickens, dogs,

and cats being caught by coyotes are making the rounds online.

Donelson is far from alone. This time last year, a Madison man spotted the animals sneaking through his backyard.

One man in East Nashville, lost some of his coop to coyotes in January.

“Seen about two in the last week, just being outside,” added Frank Coffey. “I don’t have any pets, but I have a two year old so having her outside, and seeing those kind of makes me not want to have her outside without anybody else outside.”

Getting rid of coyotes can be a hassle. The TWRA has a number of suggestions for taking care of the urbanized animal.